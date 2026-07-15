What to Expect From Incyte's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of around $23 billion , Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. It markets a diverse portfolio of oncology, immunology, and dermatology medicines, including JAKAFI, OPZELURA, and ICLUSIG.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect INCY to report a profit of $1.61 per share , up 22.9% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the specialty drugmaker to post EPS of $6.61, an increase of 18.5% from $5.58 in fiscal 2025 .

INCY stock has soared 68.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.3% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 19.4% return over the same period.

Incyte shares rose 2.1% on Apr. 28 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded analyst expectations, driven by strong demand for its cancer therapies. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.81 and revenue increased to $1.27 billion, both surpassing expectations, supported by 7% growth in Jakafi net sales to $757.8 million, which exceeded analyst forecasts.

Investor sentiment was also supported by the company's decision to reaffirm its full-year revenue guidance of $4.77 billion - $4.94 billion, although gains were partially tempered by Opzelura sales of $143 million, which, despite 20% year-over-year growth, missed analysts' expectations.