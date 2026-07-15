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What to Expect From Incyte's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Incyte Corp_ office sign-by Bo Shen via iStock
Incyte Corp_ office sign-by Bo Shen via iStock

With a market cap of around $23 billion, Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. It markets a diverse portfolio of oncology, immunology, and dermatology medicines, including JAKAFI, OPZELURA, and ICLUSIG.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect INCY to report a profit of $1.61 per share, up 22.9% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the specialty drugmaker to post EPS of $6.61, an increase of 18.5% from $5.58 in fiscal 2025.

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INCY stock has soared 68.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.3% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV19.4% return over the same period. 

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Incyte shares rose 2.1% on Apr. 28 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded analyst expectations, driven by strong demand for its cancer therapies. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.81 and revenue increased to $1.27 billion, both surpassing expectations, supported by 7% growth in Jakafi net sales to $757.8 million, which exceeded analyst forecasts. 

Investor sentiment was also supported by the company's decision to reaffirm its full-year revenue guidance of $4.77 billion - $4.94 billion, although gains were partially tempered by Opzelura sales of $143 million, which, despite 20% year-over-year growth, missed analysts' expectations.

Analysts' consensus rating on INCY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buy,” and 15 "Holds.” As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $114.87.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.29 unch unch
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
INCY 115.09 +0.21 +0.18%
Incyte Corp

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