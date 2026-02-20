Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Willis Towers Watson Stock?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co office sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co office sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a global advisory, broking, and solutions firm that provides a broad range of services in risk management, insurance brokerage, human capital consulting, benefits administration, actuarial and retirement solutions, and investment advisory, with headquarters in the United Kingdom. The company has a market cap of around $28.8 billion.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WTW has declined 7.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 11.7%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 8.4%, compared to SPX’s marginal gains.

Looking closer, shares of the company have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLFmarginal decline over the past 52 weeks and 4.8% slump this year.

www.barchart.com

Willis Towers Watson stock has faced downward pressure this year, driven by investor reaction to mixed earnings results that showed slowing revenue growth and increased competition. Also, there has been investor concern about potential disruption from artificial intelligence in the insurance and brokerage space, which has weighed on broker valuations and triggered sector-wide sell-offs.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson’s EPS to rise 14.3% year-over-year to $19.53. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than one month ago, when there were 13 “Strong Buy” ratings.

Earlier this month, Mizuho raised its price target on Willis Towers Watson to $392 from $388 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $371.89 represents a 23.5% premium to WTW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $409 suggests a nearly 35.9% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.08 -0.07 -0.13%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,856.90 -4.99 -0.07%
S&P 500 Index
WTW 304.62 +3.61 +1.20%
Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot