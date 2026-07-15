Skyworks Solutions Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), headquartered in Irvine, California, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products. Valued at $8.8 billion by market cap, the company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide. The semiconductor giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SWKS to report a profit of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis, down 37.9% from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect SWKS to report EPS of $3.61, down 21.4% from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 1.7% year over year to $3.55 in fiscal 2027.

SWKS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 24% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 43.7% gains over the same time frame.

SWKS trailed on margin worries after guiding June-quarter gross margins flat at 45% amid higher expedite fees and commodity cost inflation.

On May 5, SWKS shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.15 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.04. The company’s revenue was $943.7 million, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $900.1 million. For Q3, SWKS expects its adjusted EPS to be $1.03, and revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SWKS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 18 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” SWKS’ average analyst price target is $76.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.5% from the current levels.