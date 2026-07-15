Skyworks Solutions Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), headquartered in Irvine, California, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products. Valued at $8.8 billion by market cap, the company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide. The semiconductor giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect SWKS to report a profit of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis, down 37.9% from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect SWKS to report EPS of $3.61, down 21.4% from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 1.7% year over year to $3.55 in fiscal 2027.
SWKS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 24% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 43.7% gains over the same time frame.
SWKS trailed on margin worries after guiding June-quarter gross margins flat at 45% amid higher expedite fees and commodity cost inflation.
On May 5, SWKS shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.15 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.04. The company’s revenue was $943.7 million, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $900.1 million. For Q3, SWKS expects its adjusted EPS to be $1.03, and revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on SWKS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 18 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” SWKS’ average analyst price target is $76.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.