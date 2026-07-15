Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Regency Centers' Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $14.6 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers. The leading retail REIT is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect REG to report an FFO of $1.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.5% from $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect REG to report FFO per share of $4.85, up 4.5% from $4.64 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 5% year over year to $5.09 per share in fiscal 2027.

REG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 6.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, REG shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $1.20 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.21 per share. REG expects full-year FFO to be $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on REG stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” REG’s average analyst price target is $85.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.9% from the current levels.