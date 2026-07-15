Here's What to Expect From Cummins’ Next Earnings Report

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a global power solutions company that designs, manufactures, and services engines, power generation systems, and related technologies for commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. Valued at $91.7 billion by market cap, the company serves customers in more than 190 countries through a broad network of distributors and dealers.
The global power solutions leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMI to report a profit of $7.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $6.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the current year, analysts expect CMI to report EPS of $29.35, up 23.4% from $23.78 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.9% year over year to $34.01 in fiscal 2027.
CMI stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 98.6% during this period. Likewise, it notably outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.5% gains over the same time frame.
Cummins shares fell 3.8% on Jul. 9, after Iran's missile attacks near the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns, triggering a broad selloff in industrial stocks. Higher fuel costs and rising Treasury yields, following a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, weighed on rate-sensitive industrial companies by increasing operating and financing costs.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $742.11 implies an upswing potential of 9.9% from the current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.