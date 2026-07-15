Here's What to Expect From Cummins’ Next Earnings Report

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a global power solutions company that designs, manufactures, and services engines, power generation systems, and related technologies for commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. Valued at $91.7 billion by market cap, the company serves customers in more than 190 countries through a broad network of distributors and dealers.

The global power solutions leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMI to report a profit of $7.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $6.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect CMI to report EPS of $29.35, up 23.4% from $23.78 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.9% year over year to $34.01 in fiscal 2027.

CMI stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 98.6% during this period. Likewise, it notably outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.5% gains over the same time frame.

Cummins shares fell 3.8% on Jul. 9, after Iran's missile attacks near the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns, triggering a broad selloff in industrial stocks. Higher fuel costs and rising Treasury yields, following a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, weighed on rate-sensitive industrial companies by increasing operating and financing costs.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $742.11 implies an upswing potential of 9.9% from the current price levels.