Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

KeyBanc Just Downgraded Apple Stock. Here's What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock

KeyBanc analysts downgraded Apple (AAPL) to “Underweight” from “Sector Weight” on Tuesday, setting a $250 price target that implies more than 20% downside from current levels. Analyst Brandon Nispel cited weakening hardware demand, slowing upgrade cycles, lower carrier subsidies, and elevated valuation as primary concerns underpinning the bearish call.

The downgrade arrives just one day after Apple stock reached an all-time intraday high of $323.45, capping a nearly 17% year-to-date gain that made it the best-performing Magnificent 7 stock of 2026.

www.barchart.com

Why Is KeyBanc Bearish on Apple Stock?

KeyBanc’s proprietary spending data showed indexed Apple spending declined 2% month-over-month in June, well below the three-year average of 9% monthly growth. 

The investment firm attributed part of the weakness to a normalization following last year’s tariff-related demand pull-forward, when consumers purchased devices ahead of expected price hikes. 

Apple recently raised prices across Macs, iPads, and home devices to offset surging memory chip costs, and is expected to raise iPhone prices as well later this year. 

What Else Warrants Caution in Playing AAPL Shares?

A central pillar of the downgrade involves U.S. wireless carriers. KeyBanc noted that all three major carriers — Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS) — have publicly discussed pulling back on device subsidies as handset prices rise. 

This shift could lengthen smartphone replacement cycles, weaken U.S. upgrade rates, and force the titan to rely more heavily on international markets to sustain growth, which becomes increasingly difficult in a rising-price environment.

Additionally, KeyBanc sees consensus expectations for 8% iPhone revenue growth in fiscal 2027 as too aggressive — and expects revenue estimates for Mac, iPad, and wearables to move lower as unit growth decelerates. 

According to its experts, slower hardware sales will constrain expansion of Apple’s active installed base, creating a knock-on effect on Services revenue growth, which they estimate will decelerate to about 7% in fiscal 2027 versus the consensus forecast of roughly 12%.

Apple Is Vastly Overvalued at Current Price

Valuation was another key concern. Apple is trading at 36x forward earnings and 24.5x KeyBanc’s fiscal 2027 EV/EBITDA estimate, representing a premium of more than two standard deviations above the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. 

The investment firm called that premium rather unwarranted given the slowing growth trajectory, especially compared to Apple's 10-year average price-to-earnings multiple of about 23x.

How Wall Street Recommends Apple

KeyBanc’s downgrade is notably rare on Wall Street, where more than half of the 42 analysts that cover AAPL shares recommend buying them.

However, the mean price target on Apple sits at about $315 currently, which is roughly in line with its price at the time of writing.  

Investors face a critical near-term catalyst with Apple's fiscal third-quarter earnings scheduled for July 30, which will also serve as outgoing CEO Tim Cook’s final call before John Ternus takes the helm on Sept. 1. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TMUS 187.13 -1.28 -0.68%
T-Mobile US
AAPL 314.86 -2.45 -0.77%
Apple Inc
VZ 42.47 -0.21 -0.49%
Verizon Communications
T 21.28 -0.27 -1.25%
AT&T Inc

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 2
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 4
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Bulls Getting a Headstart with Monday Morning Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.