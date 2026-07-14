Here's What to Expect From American Tower's Next Earnings Report

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT)is a leading independent REIT that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. With a market cap of $79 billion, the company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular. The leading REIT is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMT to report an FFO of $2.65 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.9% from $2.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect AMT to report FFO of $10.66 per share, down marginally from $10.76 in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $11.21 per share in fiscal 2027.
AMT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 22.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 7.5% gains over the same time frame.
On Apr. 28, AMT shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted FFO of $2.84 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.50 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.74 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.65 billion. AMT expects full-year FFO in the range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on AMT stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” AMT’s average analyst price target is $214.04, indicating a potential upside of 26.3% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.