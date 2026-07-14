Here's What to Expect From American Tower's Next Earnings Report

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT)is a leading independent REIT that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. With a market cap of $79 billion, the company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular. The leading REIT is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMT to report an FFO of $2.65 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.9% from $2.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect AMT to report FFO of $10.66 per share, down marginally from $10.76 in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $11.21 per share in fiscal 2027.

AMT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 22.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 7.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, AMT shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted FFO of $2.84 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.50 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.74 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.65 billion. AMT expects full-year FFO in the range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AMT stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” AMT’s average analyst price target is $214.04, indicating a potential upside of 26.3% from the current levels.