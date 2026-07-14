Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Merck & Co.'s Report

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) is an international healthcare company that offers human health pharmaceuticals across various areas, including Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg, Gardasil, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Vaxneuvance, and other brands. Valued at a market cap of $306.3 billion , the company also provides veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services.

MRK is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.36 on a diluted basis, down 36.2% from $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.35, down 51.6% from $8.98 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 127.6% year over year (YoY) to $9.90 in fiscal 2027.

MRK stock has grown 48.8% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 19.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 8, MRK stock rose 3.3% following the announcement of the company’s cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TERN ), a clinical-stage oncology company, following the announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Terns, which happened last month. The transaction was for $53 per share in cash, with an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This acquisition expands MRK’s presence in hematology with TERN-701 and further diversifies and strengthens its position in oncology solutions.