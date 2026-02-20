Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on IDEXX Laboratories Stock?

Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ phone and logo- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing industries in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $50.7 billion, the company operates through Companion Animal Group, Water Quality Products, and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy segments.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and lagged behind in 2026. IDXX stock has surged 39.9% over the past 52 weeks and declined 6.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.7% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, IDXX has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 2, IDEXX Laboratories shares dropped 4.6% despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.08, also beating the Street’s expectations. The decline in its stock prices was mainly caused by reporting a Q4 gross margin of 60.3%, below the consensus of 61%, which disheartened investor confidence.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect IDEXX's EPS to grow 11% YoY to $14.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering IDXX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly bullish than three months ago, when seven analysts had “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Feb. 5, Barclays analyst Glen Santangelo maintained an “Overweight” rating on IDXX and lowered its price target from $850 to $800.

The mean price target of $773.58 indicates 22.6% premium to IDXX’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $823 suggests a 30.5% potential upside.