Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cintas Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cintas Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Cintas Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services. With a market cap of $74.7 billion, the company sells uniforms and work apparel, as well as entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.

Shares of this leading provider of corporate identity uniforms and related services have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTAS has declined 4.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. However, in 2026, CTAS stock is up 5.3%, compared with SPX’s marginal YTD rise.

Narrowing the focus, CTAS has also lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 27.1% over the past year and 13.7% in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, Cintas shares rose more than 2% following a Bloomberg report that UniFirst Corp. (UNF) is in active acquisition discussions with Cintas. The potential deal would further consolidate the uniform and workplace services industry, strengthening Cintas’ scale advantages and customer reach while potentially unlocking cost and cross-selling synergies. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect CTAS’ EPS to grow 10.7% to $4.87 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering CTAS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bullish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 14, Wells Fargo upgraded Cintas to “Overweight” from “Equal-Weight” and raised its price target to $245 from $205, naming it a top business and information services pick for 2026. The firm believes the stock’s 2025 multiple compression has created an attractive entry point, with strong fundamentals expected to reassert in 2026, supported by Cintas’ pricing power.

The mean price target of $218.50 represents an 10.4% premium to CTAS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $255 suggests a notable upside potential of 28.8%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 176.34 +1.30 +0.74%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,861.89 -19.42 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
CTAS 197.97 +1.56 +0.79%
Cintas Corp
UNF 235.61 -5.64 -2.34%
Unifirst Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Apple products arranged on desk by tashka2000 via iStock 5
Ignore the Panic and Keep Buying Apple Stock, According to Wedbush
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot