Citi Just Upped Its Price Target on Apple Stock. Here's Why.

Apple store and shoppers - by PhillDanze via iStock

Apple (AAPL) shares are inching higher on Monday after a senior Citi analyst said the company’s robust fundamentals will drive it higher through the remainder of 2026.

In a research note this morning, Asiya Merchant maintained a “Buy” rating on the iPhone maker and raised her price target to $365, indicating potential for another 16% upside from current levels.

Note that Apple stock has already been a blockbuster performer in 2026, currently up nearly 30% versus its March low.

Why Citi Raised Its Price Target on Apple Stock?

Citi’s bullish view rests mostly on the resilience of Apple’s market share in an otherwise depressed smartphone and personal computer (PC) market.

“We believe Apple’s ability to implement selective price increases will help offset margin pressure, while its premium brand and loyal customer base should limit demand weakness,” Merchant told clients.

In the near term, the giant’s Q3 earnings on July 30 could prove a major catalyst for AAPL shares.

Consensus is for Apple to record a 19.75% year-over-year increase in its earnings per share (EPS) to $1.88 — impressive growth for a company of its size and maturity.

Technicals Warrant Buying AAPL Shares

According to Merchant, the expected rollout of the next iPhone this September could also push Apple shares higher in the second half of 2026.

While the Citi analyst doesn’t expect much from Apple Intelligence in terms of driving an upgrade cycle, improved Siri AI capabilities, she argued, will “increase user engagement and support long- term growth in high-margin services revenue.”

Even from a technical perspective, AAPL looks poised for further gains. The stock currently sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the mid-60s signaling intense buy pressure.

A small 0.34% dividend yield makes Apple even more attractive as a long-term holding.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Apple?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Citi isn’t alone in keeping bullish on AAPL stock despite its solid year-to-date performance.

The consensus rating on Apple sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price objectives as high as $400 indicating potential for another 27% rally from here.