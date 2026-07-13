What to Expect From Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) develops and commercializes therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). Valued at $123.2 billion by market cap, the company invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The biotechnology company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRTX to report a profit of $4.25 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.3% from $4 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect VRTX to report EPS of $17.07, up 3.6% from $16.47 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $18.97 in fiscal 2027.

VRTX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 18% returns over the same time frame.

On May 4, VRTX shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.47 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.23. The company’s revenue was $2.99 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.98 billion. VRTX expects full-year revenue in the range of $13 billion to $13.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VRTX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 24 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” VRTX’s average analyst price target is $550.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.5% from the current levels.