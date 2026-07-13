What to Expect From Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) develops and commercializes therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). Valued at $123.2 billion by market cap, the company invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The biotechnology company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRTX to report a profit of $4.25 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.3% from $4 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect VRTX to report EPS of $17.07, up 3.6% from $16.47 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $18.97 in fiscal 2027.
VRTX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 18% returns over the same time frame.
On May 4, VRTX shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.47 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.23. The company’s revenue was $2.99 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.98 billion. VRTX expects full-year revenue in the range of $13 billion to $13.1 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on VRTX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 24 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” VRTX’s average analyst price target is $550.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.