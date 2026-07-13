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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From ONEOK's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oneok Inc_ on screen By Timon
Oneok Inc_ on screen By Timon

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services. With a market cap of $56.7 billion, the company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the U.S. The midstream giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OKE to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.2% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect OKE to report EPS of $5.72, up 5.5% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.9% year over year to $6.06 in fiscal 2027. 

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OKE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE24.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 28, OKE shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $1.23, up 18.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2 billion. OKE expects full-year EPS to be $5.53.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OKE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” OKE’s average analyst price target is $95.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 56.21 +1.13 +2.05%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,554.34 -21.05 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
OKE 91.90 +1.98 +2.20%
Oneok Inc

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