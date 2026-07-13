Earnings Preview: What to Expect From ONEOK's Report

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services. With a market cap of $56.7 billion, the company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the U.S. The midstream giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OKE to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.2% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect OKE to report EPS of $5.72, up 5.5% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.9% year over year to $6.06 in fiscal 2027.

OKE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 24.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, OKE shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $1.23, up 18.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2 billion. OKE expects full-year EPS to be $5.53.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OKE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” OKE’s average analyst price target is $95.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.3% from the current levels.