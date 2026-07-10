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What to Expect From The AES Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of AES sign on the building at AES’s US clean energy business headquarters in Salt lake City, UT, USA, June 26, 2023_ AES is a clean energy developer_ See Less
Close up of AES sign on the building at AES’s US clean energy business headquarters in Salt lake City, UT, USA, June 26, 2023_ AES is a clean energy developer_ See Less

Arlington, Virginia-based The AES Corporation (AES) is a Fortune 500 energy company that partners with communities, utilities, and businesses to create reliable, clean energy solutions. It invests in, owns, and operates power generation, utilities, and LNG infrastructure, generating, distributing, and storing electricity worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $10.5 billion.

AES is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $0.49, down 4.7% from $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. AES has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing expectations in the remaining quarter. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.27, reflecting a 3% decline from $2.34 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is projected to increase 4% year over year to $2.36 in fiscal 2027.

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AES stock has gained 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.4%, while outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which gained 9.4% over the same period.

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On June 11, 2026, AES priced $1 billion in senior notes, with proceeds to repay existing debt and support general corporate purposes. The refinancing enhances financial flexibility and strengthens its debt profile. 

Analysts remain cautious on AES, with the stock carrying a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, all 17 recommend "Hold." Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $15 implies a 1.8% upside from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.28 +0.15 +0.33%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,552.24 +8.60 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
AES 14.78 +0.05 +0.34%
The Aes Corp

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