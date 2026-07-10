What to Expect From Palantir’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $309.3 billion, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a leading software company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), data integration, and advanced analytics for government agencies and commercial enterprises. The Aventura, Florida-based company develops platforms that help organizations integrate vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, generate actionable insights, and support mission-critical decision-making.

The tech company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.28 on a diluted basis, up 115.4% from $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.17, up 85.7% from $0.63 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 41.9% year over year to $1.66 in fiscal 2027.

PLTR stock has dropped 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 43.8% return during the same time frame.

On July 2, Palantir Technologies shares rose 2.7% after DA Davidson upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Neutral" and raised its price target to $175. Investor sentiment was further boosted by Palantir's expanded partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to develop sovereign AI models for U.S. government agencies, its selection by the U.S. Army for the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program, and a 7.4% stake in Surf Air Mobility to develop an AI-powered operating system for private aviation, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Analysts are reasonably bullish about PLTR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend a “Strong Buy,” seven recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PLTR’s average analyst price target is $193.48, indicating an upside of 49.9% from the current levels.