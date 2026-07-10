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Federal Realty Investment Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock
Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $10.4 billion, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is one of the oldest and most respected U.S. equity real estate investment trusts (REITs). Headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, it specializes in the ownership, operation, redevelopment, and development of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in affluent, densely populated metropolitan markets where retail demand consistently exceeds available supply.

The retail REIT is expected to deliver its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings before the market opens on Friday, July 31. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this company to report an FFO of $1.85 per share, down 3.1% from $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing once. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FRT to report an FFO of $7.52 per share, up 4.2% from $7.22 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its FFO is expected to grow 5.1% year over year to $7.90 in fiscal 2027.

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FRT has soared 27.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.4% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6.8% uptick over the same time period. 

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Federal Realty Investment Trust has outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors rewarded its resilient operating performance and high-quality retail portfolio. The REIT has delivered record leasing activity, double-digit rent spreads on new and renewed leases, improving occupancy levels, and steady growth in property operating income, reflecting strong demand for its premium shopping centers and mixed-use properties. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about FRT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for FRT is $110.69, indicating a 6.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,543.64 +60.93 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
FRT 120.73 +0.30 +0.25%
Federal Realty Investment Trust
XLRE 44.23 +0.08 +0.18%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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