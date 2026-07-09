What to Expect From Air Products and Chemicals' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $66.1 billion , Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ) is a global industrial gases company that supplies atmospheric, process, and specialty gases, along with related equipment and services, to customers across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and other international markets. It serves a wide range of industries, including chemicals, manufacturing, electronics, energy, healthcare, food, and metals processing.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast APD to post an adjusted EPS of $3.35 , a growth of 8.4% from $3.09 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to report adjusted EPS of $2.56, a 44.6% surge from $12.03 in fiscal 2025 .

APD stock has risen over 1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.5% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 10.1% return over the same period.

Air Products’ shares fell marginally on Apr. 30 despite reporting strong fiscal Q2 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $3.20 and adjusted operating income of $753 million, both up 19% year-over-year and above the high end of guidance, while sales increased 9% to $3.2 billion. The muted reaction was likely driven by continued pricing pressure in helium, which reduced pricing across multiple regions, including the Americas, Asia, and Europe, and weighed on margins despite higher volumes, productivity gains, and favorable currency impacts.