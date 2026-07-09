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What to Expect From Air Products and Chemicals' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Air Products & Chemicals Inc_ laptop - by monticello via Shutterstock
Air Products & Chemicals Inc_ laptop - by monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $66.1 billion, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a global industrial gases company that supplies atmospheric, process, and specialty gases, along with related equipment and services, to customers across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and other international markets. It serves a wide range of industries, including chemicals, manufacturing, electronics, energy, healthcare, food, and metals processing.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast APD to post an adjusted EPS of $3.35, a growth of 8.4% from $3.09 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to report adjusted EPS of $2.56, a 44.6% surge from $12.03 in fiscal 2025

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APD stock has risen over 1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.5% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB10.1% return over the same period.

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Air Products’ shares fell marginally on Apr. 30 despite reporting strong fiscal Q2 2026 results, including adjusted EPS of $3.20 and adjusted operating income of $753 million, both up 19% year-over-year and above the high end of guidance, while sales increased 9% to $3.2 billion. The muted reaction was likely driven by continued pricing pressure in helium, which reduced pricing across multiple regions, including the Americas, Asia, and Europe, and weighed on margins despite higher volumes, productivity gains, and favorable currency impacts.

Analysts' consensus rating on APD stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and eight "Holds." The average analyst price target is $332.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.8% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APD 296.75 -0.23 -0.08%
Air Products and Chemicals
$SPX 7,540.18 +57.47 +0.77%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.40 +0.24 +0.48%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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