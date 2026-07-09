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Stryker's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $125.3 billionStryker Corporation (SYK) is a medical technology company that develops and markets innovative products and services for hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients across the United States and approximately 61 countries worldwide. The company operates through its MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics segments, offering a broad portfolio that includes surgical equipment, medical devices, robotic-assisted technologies, neurovascular solutions, and orthopedic implants.

The Portage, Michigan-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SYK to report an adjusted EPS of $3.49, up 11.5% from $3.13 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Stryker to report adjusted EPS of $14.98, a rise of 9.9% from $13.63 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 10.7% year-over-year to $16.58 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Stryker have dropped 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.1% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV19.5% return over the same period.

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Stryker's shares fell 6.5% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue of $6.02 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.60. The miss was primarily driven by softer demand for implants and medical devices used in complex spinal and orthopedic procedures, with its largest MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment generating $3.21 billion in sales, well below the analysts expectation, although Orthopaedics sales rose 6.3% to $2.81 billion, exceeding the forecast. 

While Stryker maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $14.90-$15.10, the earnings and revenue shortfall, coupled with operational disruptions following a March 2026 cyberattack, weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus rating on SYK stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a "Strong Buy,” three have a "Moderate Buy" rating, and six give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target is $383.77, indicating a potential upside of 17.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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