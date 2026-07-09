Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Monolithic Power Systems' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, designs, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. With a market cap of $62.5 billion, the company offers power management IC, isolated gate drivers, power modules, battery and chargers, load switches, inductors, analog input devices, sensors, motor drivers and controllers, and electronic components. The analog and mixed-signal chipmaker is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MPWR to report a profit of $4.83 per share on a diluted basis, up 63.7% from $2.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect MPWR to report EPS of $20.13, up 57.4% from $12.79 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.5% year over year to $24.85 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

MPWR stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 72.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 41.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MPWR beat on AI and data center strength. Enterprise data and communications led growth, as optical module/switch demand rose 33% sequentially while server/AI orders continued to ramp. Due to that, management raised enterprise data growth guidance to 85% year over year and increased manufacturing capacity to $6 billion. In addition, new product ramps in DDR5, robotics, and auto provide further upside. That said, near-term caution remains around notebooks and inventory, though the company is still well positioned to capture AI infrastructure demand.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MPWR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” MPWR’s average analyst price target is $1,812.15, indicating a notable potential upside of 37.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 184.38 +2.98 +1.64%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
MPWR 1,395.42 +79.91 +6.07%
Monolithic Power Sys

Most Popular News

Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Samsung Sparks Chip Selloff
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 2
Is the AI Bubble Really About to Burst? What the Dot-Com Crash Tells Us About Your Money in 2026.
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 3
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 4
Unusual Put Option Activity in Johnson & Johnson After JNJ Stock's Recent Runup
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 5
AMD Just Scored a New Autonomous Driving Customer. It’s Aiming at Nvidia in Another Arena.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.