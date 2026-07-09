Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Biogen's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Biogen logo is seen at its headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts By Tada Images
Biogen logo is seen at its headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts By Tada Images

With a market cap of $29.6 billion, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering innovative science to develop transformative medicines that improve patients' lives. By leveraging a deep understanding of human biology and advanced therapeutic approaches, the company strives to deliver first-in-class treatments while creating long-term value for shareholders and communities.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts expect BIIB to report an adjusted EPS of $3.24, down 40.8% from $5.47 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project Biogen to post adjusted EPS of $13.94, an 8.8% decline from $15.28 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 16% year-over-year to $16.17 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

BIIB stock has soared 49% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV20.3% rise over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Biogen's shares surged 6% on Apr. 29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $2.48 billion. Growth was driven by strong sales of newer therapies, including global Leqembi sales of $168 million, rare-disease revenue of $557.2 million, and multiple sclerosis drug sales of $957.5 million, all exceeding market forecasts, while 78% of Leqembi patients remained on treatment at 18 months. 

Analysts' consensus rating on BIIB stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 "Strong Buys,” two "Moderate Buys," 14 "Holds," and one "Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for BIIB is $221.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.5% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 162.22 -0.08 -0.05%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
BIIB 198.40 -1.96 -0.98%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Samsung Sparks Chip Selloff
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 2
Is the AI Bubble Really About to Burst? What the Dot-Com Crash Tells Us About Your Money in 2026.
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 3
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 4
Unusual Put Option Activity in Johnson & Johnson After JNJ Stock's Recent Runup
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 5
AMD Just Scored a New Autonomous Driving Customer. It’s Aiming at Nvidia in Another Arena.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.