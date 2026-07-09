What You Need To Know Ahead of Camden Property's Earnings Release

Camden Property Trust (CPT), based in Houston, Texas, is a multifamily real estate company with a market capitalization of approximately $11.8 billion. The company owns and operates apartment communities across the United States and specializes in leasing, managing, marketing, and maintaining apartment homes. It also provides development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management services, including retail and office space.

CPT is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $1.67, down 1.8% from $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. However, CPT has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CPT to report EPS of $6.65, reflecting a 3.3% decline from $6.88 in fiscal 2025. On the contrary, EPS is projected to increase 4.5% year over year to $6.95 in fiscal 2027.

CPT stock has posted a marginal gain over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.2%, and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), which gained 6.6% over the same period.

Camden Property Trust announced a second-quarter cash dividend of $1.06 per share on June 15, 2026, payable on July 17 to shareholders of record as of June 30, reinforcing its commitment to returning capital to investors.

Analysts remain reasonably bullish on CPT, with the stock holding a "Moderate Buy" consensus rating. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, seven rate it a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," 15 recommend a "Hold," and two rate it a "Strong Sell." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $92.31 implies a marginal upside from the current share price.