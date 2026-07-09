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Here's What to Expect From S&P Global’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trader at work by Rymden via Adobe Stock
Trader at work by Rymden via Adobe Stock

New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a leading provider of financial information, credit ratings, market intelligence, and analytics, serving investors, corporations, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $127.5 billion, and its well-known brands include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and S&P Global Commodity Insights, making it a critical source of data and benchmarks for global capital markets.

S&P Global is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $4.94 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.5% from $4.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $19.61, up 10% from $17.83 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to improve 12.4% year over year to $22.04 in fiscal 2027.

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SPGI stock has dipped 18.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF5.3% return during the same time frame.

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On July 1, S&P Global completed the spin-off of its Mobility division into an independent publicly traded company, Mobility Global Inc. (MBGL). Shareholders received one Mobility Global share for each S&P Global share held as of the June 15 record date, with MBGL beginning regular trading on the NYSE the same day. The separation is expected to sharpen each company's strategic focus and unlock long-term value for shareholders. Investors welcomed the move, sending S&P Global shares up 6% in the following trading session.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SPGI’s average analyst price target is $529.39, indicating an upside of 22.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.99 +0.02 +0.04%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
SPGI 430.44 -0.35 -0.08%
S&P Global Inc
MBGL 21.12 -0.38 -1.77%
Mobility Global Inc

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