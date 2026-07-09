Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $117.5 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for serious diseases. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, the company has a broad portfolio of therapies spanning oncology, hematology, cardiovascular disease, immunology, and neuroscience.

BMY is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.61 on a diluted basis, up 10.3% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.32, up 2.8% from $6.15 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 3.6% year over year to $6.09 in fiscal 2027.

BMY stock has surged 22.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 20.3% rise during the same time frame.

On June 17, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that its board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, reaffirming its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The dividend will be paid on August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2026, highlighting the company's strong cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

Analysts are reasonably bullish on BMY, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 18 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” BMY’s average analyst price target is $62.65, indicating an upside of 8.9% from the current price levels.