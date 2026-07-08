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What to Expect From Edison International's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock
Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock

Rosemead, California-based Edison International (EIX) engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. With a market cap of $29.1 billion, the company supplies and delivers through its electrical infrastructure to an area of approximately 50,000 square miles in southern California, serving residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. 

EIX is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.02 on a diluted basis, up 5.2% from $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.12, down 6.6% from $6.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.54 in fiscal 2027.     

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EIX stock has grown 49.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.5% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU11.5% return during the same time frame.  

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On Apr. 28, EIX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.1 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.42, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share. 

Analysts are skeptical of EIX, with the stock currently rated “Hold” overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” eight recommend a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” EIX’s average analyst price target is $75.63, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.65 -0.05 -0.11%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EIX 75.73 -0.01 -0.01%
Edison International
$SPX 7,459.01 -44.84 -0.60%
S&P 500 Index

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