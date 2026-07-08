Arthur J. Gallagher Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG ) provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $65.4 billion and operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

AJG is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.86 on a diluted basis, up 22.8% from $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.23, up 23.8% from $10.69 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.9% year over year (YoY) to $14.80 in fiscal 2027.

AJG stock has declined 19.4% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.5% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 6.4% rise during the same time frame.

On June 23, AJG stock climbed 3.2% following the company’s acquisition of Cincinnati Benefit Solutions, LLC . The acquired company provides employee benefits services for small businesses in Cincinnati and nearby areas and is based in Ohio. This acquisition expands AJG’s small-group benefits consulting capabilities in Ohio and its nearby regions.