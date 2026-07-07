QUALCOMM’s Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is a leading global semiconductor and wireless technology company headquartered in San Diego. The company develops advanced chipsets, connectivity solutions, and intellectual property that power smartphones, automotive systems, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, PCs, networking equipment, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Through its Snapdragon platforms and extensive portfolio of wireless patents, Qualcomm plays a pivotal role in enabling 5G connectivity and next-generation edge computing. The company has a market cap of around $192.8 billion , making it one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies.

The semiconductor and equipment giant is scheduled to release its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 . Ahead of the event, analysts expect QCOM to report a profit of $1.53 per share , down 33.2% from $2.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect QCOM to report EPS of $7.96, down 21% from $10.07 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise marginally year-over-year (YOY) to $8.01 in fiscal 2027.

QCOM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 15% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.9% returns over the same time frame.

QUALCOMM reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 29, posting revenue of $10.6 billion, down 3% YOY, while non-GAAP EPS declined 7% YOY to $2.65. Despite the decline, earnings exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The stock surged as much as 15.1% following the release on Apr. 30.