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What to Expect From Everest Group's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Insurance salesman and customer signing agreement by kamiphotos via Adobe Stock
Insurance salesman and customer signing agreement by kamiphotos via Adobe Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG), headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, provides reinsurance and insurance products. Valued at $14.7 billion by market cap, the company offers property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, as well as claims management and support services. The leading global research firm is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EG to report a profit of $14.73 per share on a diluted basis, down 15.2% from $17.36 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect EG to report EPS of $52.72, up 18.4% from $44.54 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.8% year over year to $59.97 in fiscal 2027. 

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EG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 10.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF5.6% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, EG reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up by 3.7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $16.08 beat Wall Street expectations of $14.03. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $4.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EG stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” EG’s average analyst price target is $384.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EG 377.11 +4.18 +1.12%
Everest Re Group
XLF 56.46 +0.32 +0.57%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,521.88 -15.55 -0.21%
S&P 500 Index

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