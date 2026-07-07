What You Need To Know Ahead of Generac Holdings’ Earnings Release

With a market cap. of $15.2 billion , Generac Holdings Inc. ( GNRC ) is a leading global energy technology company that designs, manufactures, and provides innovative power generation, energy storage, and energy management solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets. It is committed to its mission of "Powering a Smarter World" by delivering resilient, efficient, and intelligent energy solutions that empower people to use energy on their own terms.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post adjusted EPS of $1.95 , up 18.2% from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project Generac Holdings to report adjusted EPS of $8.91, representing 40.5% growth from $6.34 in fiscal 2025 .

GNRC stock has climbed 69.2% over the past 52 weeks , surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 24.2% gain over the same period.

Shares of Generac Holdings surged 16.5% on Apr. 29 after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.06 billion, up 12.5% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS of $1.80, well above the prior-year quarter, driven by strong commercial and industrial (C&I) demand, where sales jumped 28% to $510 million, while residential sales edged up to $549 million. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to the mid-to-high teens, implying $4.84 billion - $5 billion in revenue, and increased its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 18.5% - 19.5%.

Additionally, investor sentiment was boosted by Generac’s expanding data center backlog , with management highlighting growing momentum as it nears vendor approval with multiple hyperscale customers and secures additional orders from both new and existing customers.