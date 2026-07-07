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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cognizant Technology’s Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion, the company operates through Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, Communications, Media and Technology segments. 

CTSH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.38 on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.70, up 8% from $5.28 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9% year over year (YoY) to $6.21 in fiscal 2027. 

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CTSH stock has declined 48.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK42.9% return during the same time frame. 

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On Apr. 29, CTSH shares declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.40, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. For the current quarter ending in June, Cognizant expects revenue in the range of $5.45 billion to $5.52 billion. 

 Analysts are moderately optimistic about CTSH, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,”and 17 suggest a “Hold.” CTSH’s average analyst price target is $66, indicating an upside of 59.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.57 +2.98 +1.65%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CTSH 41.37 -0.62 -1.48%
Cognizant Tech Sol

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