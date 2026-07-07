Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cognizant Technology’s Report

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ) is a professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion , the company operates through Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, Communications, Media and Technology segments.

CTSH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.38 on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.70, up 8% from $5.28 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9% year over year (YoY) to $6.21 in fiscal 2027.

CTSH stock has declined 48.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.9% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, CTSH shares declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.40, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. For the current quarter ending in June, Cognizant expects revenue in the range of $5.45 billion to $5.52 billion.