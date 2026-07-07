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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Albemarle's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Albemarle Corp stock - by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Albemarle Corp stock - by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation (ALB) provides energy storage solutions worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $16 billion, the company operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties, and Ketjen, and offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride, bromine and highly specialized lithium solutions, and more.

ALB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.21 on a diluted basis, up significantly from $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.15, up significantly from a loss of $0.79 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.5% year over year (YoY) to $13.48 in fiscal 2027.    

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ALB stock has grown 99.1% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB13.8% rise during the same time frame.   

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On May 7, ALB stock rose 3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.95, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on ALB, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold.” ALB’s average analyst price target is $212.65, indicating an upside of 58.9% from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
ALB 133.80 -1.76 -1.30%
Albemarle Corp
XLB 51.98 -0.03 -0.06%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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