Here's What to Expect From Fortive's Next Earnings Report

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services. Valued at $19.1 billion by market cap, the company focuses on professional instrumentation, automation, sensing, and transportation technologies. The essential technologies provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FTV to report a profit of $0.69 per share on a diluted basis, up 19% from $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FTV to report EPS of $2.97, up 9.6% from $2.71 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.4% year over year to $3.19 in fiscal 2027.

FTV stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 17.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 42.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, FTV shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $1.1 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat analyst estimates by 8.9%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FTV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” FTV’s average analyst price target is $63.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.9% from the current levels.