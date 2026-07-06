Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need to Know Ahead of Meta Platforms' Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Meta Platforms Inc phone with logos by- Kira-Yan via iStock
Meta Platforms Inc phone with logos by- Kira-Yan via iStock

Menlo Park, California-based Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) operates as a social technology company. The company develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables. With a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Meta is also involved in advertisements, augmented, and virtual reality. The social media giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect META to report a profit of $7.09 per share on a diluted basis, down marginally from $7.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect META to report EPS of $29.46, down marginally from $29.69 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 19.4% year over year to $35.17 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

META stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 18.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC2% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

META’s underperformance stemmed from investor anxiety over massive AI infrastructure investments and when those outlays will pay off. In response, Meta is pivoting to monetize idle GPU capacity by offering compute directly to developers, turning fixed costs into a scalable revenue stream. At the same time, regulatory challenges are mounting, with Meta contesting New Mexico’s $3.7 billion proposal on teen mental health and social media addiction. Together, these factors have raised concerns about margin pressure and how Meta will finance its AI ambitions.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on META stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 42 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” META’s average analyst price target is $823.30, indicating a notable potential upside of 41.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 596.96 +14.06 +2.41%
META Platforms Inc
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLC 110.29 +0.69 +0.63%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Got Rich And Drunkenly Bought A $125K American Airlines Lifetime Pass —‘I Called Them Up And Just Slurred My Words’
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 2
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 3
SanDisk Slumps 10% But BofA Stays Bullish. Here Is How to Play SanDisk Stock Here.
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 4
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.