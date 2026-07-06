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Robinhood Markets’ Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trader at work by Rymden via Adobe Stock
Trader at work by Rymden via Adobe Stock

With a market cap. of $101.5 billion, Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is a leading financial services company. It provides retail brokerage, cryptocurrency trading, investment advisory, digital banking, and private markets access for a new generation of investors worldwide.

Robinhood Markets is scheduled to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Jul. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $0.41, down 2.4% from $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. Robinhood has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast HOOD to post an EPS of $1.81, a decline of 11.7% from $2.05 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is projected to rebound, rising 37.6% year-over-year to $2.49 in fiscal 2027.

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HOOD stock has gained 15.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 19.2%. Nevertheless, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF5.7% rise over the period. 

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Shares of Robinhood Markets tumbled 13.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28, with weaker-than-expected profit of $346 million ($0.38 per share) and transaction-based revenue of $623 million. The miss was driven by weaker take rates in options and crypto trading, alongside a sharp 47% drop in crypto revenue to $134 million, reflecting subdued volumes and continued weakness in the crypto market.

Analysts' consensus view on HOOD stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," five indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." As of writing, it is trading the average analyst price target of $107.12.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.62 +0.84 +1.53%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
HOOD 112.73 +4.08 +3.76%
Robinhood Markets Cl A

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