Comcast Is Planning to Split. How to Play CMCSA Stock Here.

After enduring years of lackluster returns, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shareholders finally received a reason to celebrate. On June 29, the media and telecom giant unveiled plans to split into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off of its NBCUniversal and Sky businesses. The move marks one of Comcast's biggest strategic overhauls in years and is designed to unlock shareholder value by creating two focused industry leaders, each with significant scale, strong financial profiles, and distinct growth opportunities.

Following the separation, Comcast shareholders will own shares in both companies. The newly named NBCUniversal will house the company's theme parks, film and television studios, the Sky media business, NBC and its cable networks, as well as the Peacock streaming service. Meanwhile, the remaining company will continue operating under the Comcast name, retaining its wireless and broadband internet businesses. Comcast will also keep up to a 19.9% stake in NBCUniversal for up to one year after the separation.

For years, Comcast has traded under a conglomerate discount, as investors questioned the strategic fit between its cable and media assets. The planned spin-off aims to eliminate that overhang by allowing each business to pursue its own strategy as a standalone company. Investors welcomed the announcement, sending Comcast shares up nearly 4.5% on June 29. With this transformative restructuring now underway, here's a closer look at Comcast stock.

About Comcast Stock

Currently valued at a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, Comcast Corporation is one of the world's largest media and technology companies, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and founded in 1963. Over the decades, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning broadband connectivity, wireless communications, media, entertainment, and theme parks, reaching hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and visitors around the globe.

Its connectivity business delivers high-speed broadband, wireless, and video services through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky, while its media segment creates, distributes, and streams blockbuster entertainment, sports, and news content through renowned brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky. Comcast also owns Universal Destinations & Experiences, one of the world's leading theme park operators, extending its reach beyond screens to immersive entertainment destinations worldwide.

Despite its stature as a global media and entertainment powerhouse, Comcast Corporation has struggled to win over investors. Traditional cable and TV businesses continue to lose subscribers and advertising dollars as consumers increasingly shift toward streaming platforms, weighing heavily on the company's valuation. As a result, Comcast shares have significantly lagged the broader market, falling 33.77% over the past year and another 19.5% year-to-date (YTD). In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 21.1% over the past 12 months and 9.6% so far this year.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $36.40 in July last year and now trades 33.8% below that level. Against this backdrop, Comcast's planned spin-off could prove to be a pivotal turning point. By separating its media assets from its telecom operations, the company aims to eliminate the conglomerate discount that has weighed on the stock for years, allowing each business to pursue its own growth strategy. As a standalone company, NBCUniversal could also become a more attractive acquisition target for a larger entertainment player, providing an additional avenue for unlocking shareholder value.

Inside Comcast’s Q1 Earnings Results

Comcast delivered a better-than-expected first quarter for fiscal 2026, reporting results on April 23 that topped Wall Street's revenue and earnings estimates despite ongoing challenges in its traditional cable business. Total consolidated revenue rose 5.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $31.46 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $30.35 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.79, down 27.5% from a year earlier but still comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.73 by roughly 8.3%.

The company's Connectivity & Platforms segment, which includes its broadband, wireless, and traditional telecom operations, generated $19.96 billion in revenue, down a modest 1% from the prior year. Residential connectivity revenue slipped 1.9% to $17.32 billion as cord-cutting and broadband competition continued to weigh on results.

However, Comcast made meaningful progress in stabilizing its broadband business, losing just 65,000 domestic residential broadband customers during the quarter. Strength elsewhere in the segment helped offset the weakness, with Comcast Business revenue climbing 5.8% to $2.64 billion, while its wireless business delivered a record performance by adding 435,000 domestic mobile lines, expanding its total wireless subscriber base to 9.7 million.

The clear standout was the Content & Experiences segment, encompassing the company's media, film studios, and theme parks. Revenue soared 39.7% YOY to $11.94 billion, driven primarily by the media business, where revenue surged more than 60% to $7.28 billion. Management described February as a "legendary" month, as NBCUniversal's coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Super Bowl 60 generated $2.2 billion in incremental revenue and fueled a remarkable 135% jump in domestic advertising revenue.

The momentum extended across Comcast's broader entertainment ecosystem. Peacock continued to gain traction, with paid subscribers increasing 12% YOY to 46 million. Revenue from the streaming platform jumped 71%, surpassing $2 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time and bringing the service closer to net profitability.

Comcast also continued to invest in its long-term growth strategy while maintaining strong shareholder returns. Capital expenditures increased 4.4% to $2.4 billion, reflecting continued investments across its core businesses. Even so, the company generated a healthy $3.9 billion in free cash flow and returned $2.5 billion to shareholders during the quarter through $1.2 billion in dividend payments and $1.3 billion in share repurchases, underscoring its disciplined approach to capital allocation.

What Do Analysts Think About Comcast Stock?

Soon after Comcast unveiled its spin-off plan, Wall Street turned increasingly bullish on the stock. For instance, both Rosenblatt Securities and Deutsche Bank upgraded Comcast to "Buy," citing the value-unlocking potential of separating NBCUniversal from the company's cable operations. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett said the move could position NBCUniversal as a future merger candidate, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft believes the split will create two standalone businesses with greater strategic flexibility.

Although Deutsche Bank trimmed its price target to $32 from $34 as it adopted a sum-of-the-parts valuation, both firms see the restructuring as a meaningful catalyst for shareholder value. Overall, Wall Street remains constructive on Comcast Corporation despite the stock's prolonged underperformance. CMCSA carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating, with 10 of the 31 analysts covering the stock recommending a "Strong Buy."

Another 18 analysts maintain "Hold" ratings, while only three remain bearish with "Strong Sell" recommendations. The average price target of $32.91 implies 36.4% upside from current levels, while the Street-high target of $52 points to a potential gain of 115.5%, suggesting analysts see significant room for the stock to recover if management successfully executes its turnaround and value-unlocking strategy.