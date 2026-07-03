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Here's What to Expect From F5, Inc.'s Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock

Seattle, Washington-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) provides multicloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $23 billion and offers cloud services that enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. 

FFIV is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.04 on a diluted basis, down 11.1% from $3.42 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.78, up 7.7% from $11.87 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.3% year over year (YoY) to $13.46 in fiscal 2027.    

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FFIV’s stock has grown 37.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.7% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK42.4% return during the same time frame.     

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On Apr. 29, FFIV stock rose 8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $811.7 million, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.90, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $16.55 per share, with its current quarter revenue being expected in the range of $820 million to $840 million. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on FFIV, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” six suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Buy.” FFIV’s average analyst price target is $417.80, indicating an upside of 2.4% from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.59 -5.03 -2.71%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FFIV 408.14 -16.04 -3.78%
F5 Inc

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