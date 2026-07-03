Here's What to Expect From F5, Inc.'s Next Earnings Report

Seattle, Washington-based F5, Inc. ( FFIV ) provides multicloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $23 billion and offers cloud services that enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

FFIV is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.04 on a diluted basis, down 11.1% from $3.42 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.78, up 7.7% from $11.87 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.3% year over year (YoY) to $13.46 in fiscal 2027.

FFIV’s stock has grown 37.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.4% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, FFIV stock rose 8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $811.7 million, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.90, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $16.55 per share, with its current quarter revenue being expected in the range of $820 million to $840 million.