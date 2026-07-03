Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Lockheed Martin’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Lockheed Martin Corp_ TX facility-by JHVEPhpoto via iStock
Lockheed Martin Corp_ TX facility-by JHVEPhpoto via iStock

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense companies, specializing in the design, development, and production of advanced military aircraft, missiles, missile defense systems, space technologies, and mission-critical technologies. The company also provides a broad range of defense, security, and aerospace solutions to the U.S. government and allied nations worldwide. Headquartered in Bethesda, Lockheed Martin operates across four primary business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Currently valued at approximately $125.87 billion, Lockheed Martin is set to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23. Heading into the release, Wall Street expects the defense giant to post earnings of $7.28 per share, representing a marginal decline from the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid track record of outperforming expectations, having beaten analysts' bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, with just one miss during that period.

Looking beyond the upcoming quarter, analysts forecast full-year fiscal 2026 EPS of $29.88, reflecting 4.8% year-over-year growth. Earnings are expected to climb further in fiscal 2027, with EPS projected to rise another 7.8% to $32.22.

www.barchart.com

Lockheed Martin has delivered solid gains over the past year, although it has trailed the broader market and its industrial peers. The stock has advanced 18% over the past 12 months, compared with the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.2% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI) 24.1% gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Lockheed Martin's fiscal 2026 first-quarter results, released on April 23, painted a mixed picture and initially disappointed investors. The defense contractor reported net sales of $18.02 billion, nearly flat from a year earlier and below Wall Street's $18.12 billion estimate. Earnings also fell short of expectations, with net income of $6.44 per share declining from $7.28 per share in the prior-year quarter and missing the consensus forecast of $6.67.

However, sentiment shifted on July 2, when the stock surged about 4.6% after Citi upgraded Lockheed Martin to "Buy". The rally was further fueled by the company's announcement of a series of major defense contract wins, reinforcing confidence in its business momentum and long-term growth prospects.

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Lockheed Martin's outlook. The stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on recommendations from 23 analysts, including eight "Strong Buy" ratings, 14 "Hold" calls, and one "Strong Sell" recommendation. The average price target of $618.64 implies a potential upside of 13.3% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LMT 545.91 +24.09 +4.62%
Lockheed Martin Corp
XLI 183.91 +0.55 +0.30%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
CEO Phong Le Bought 11,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Preferred Stock as STRC Hit All-Time Lows
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Slip With Focus on U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Warsh’s Remarks
A gloved hand holding a vial of Ozempic by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock 3
Heavy, Unusual Put Option Volume Today in Novo Nordisk - Is NVO Overvalued?
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Weakness in Chipmakers and AI Stocks
An aerial view of a data center cooling system by Sepia100 via Adobe Stock 5
FuelCell Energy Could Be an Unexpected Winner of the AI Power Boom
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.