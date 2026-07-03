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What You Need to Know Ahead of Revvity’s Earnings Release

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Equipment and medical devices in hybrid operating room by 安琦 王 via Adobe Stock
Equipment and medical devices in hybrid operating room by 安琦 王 via Adobe Stock

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops technologies, software, and services supporting the entire healthcare continuum, from scientific discovery and drug development to disease detection and diagnosis. Its expertise spans translational multi-omics, biomarker identification, imaging, screening, diagnostics, and informatics, helping researchers and healthcare providers advance precision medicine. 

Revvity generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2025, employs approximately 11,000 people, and serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and government organizations across more than 160 countries. Currently carrying a market capitalization of approximately $12.69 billion, Revvity is preparing to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results in the near term. 

Ahead of the release, Wall Street expects the life sciences company to post earnings of $1.23 per share, representing a 4.2% increase from the year-ago quarter. Adding to investor confidence, Revvity has consistently topped analysts' earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Looking beyond the upcoming quarter, analysts forecast full-year fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.25, reflecting 3.8% year-over-year growth. Earnings are expected to strengthen further in fiscal 2027, with EPS projected to climb another 10.1% annually to $5.78.

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Revvity's stock has delivered a relatively steady performance over the past year, although it has trailed the broader market and its sector peers. Shares have gained 12.8% over the past 12 months, lagging the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.2% return as well as the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 21% gain during the same period.

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Revvity kicked off fiscal 2026 with a solid first-quarter performance, topping Wall Street's expectations on both revenue and earnings when it reported results on May 5. The health science solutions company generated $711.1 million in quarterly revenue, up 7% year over year, driven by 3% organic growth and comfortably ahead of analysts' $704 million estimate. 

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.06, rising 5% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter and exceeding the consensus forecast of $1.02. Growth was broad-based across the business. The Life Sciences segment delivered $362 million in revenue, up 6.5% year over year, while the Diagnostics segment contributed $349 million, marking a 7.7% annual increase.

Despite its relatively muted share price performance over the past year, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic on Revvity. The stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on recommendations from 17 analysts, including six "Strong Buy" ratings and 11 "Hold" calls. While the stock has already surpassed the average price target of $113, the Street-high target of $145 still suggests a potential upside of 27.5% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.74 +4.20 +2.63%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
RVTY 113.76 +0.92 +0.82%
Revvity Inc

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