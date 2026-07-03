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What to Expect From Danaher's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Health insurance wooden blocks healthcare icons by Worawut via Adobe Stock
Health insurance wooden blocks healthcare icons by Worawut via Adobe Stock

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $137.1 billion by market cap. The leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DHR to report a profit of $1.83 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.7% from $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect DHR to report EPS of $8.44, up 8.2% from $7.80 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.1% year over year to $9.12 in fiscal 2027. 

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DHR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV21% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 21, DHR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $5.95 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.99 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.55.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DHR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” DHR’s average analyst price target is $235.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.74 +4.20 +2.63%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
DHR 197.93 +4.21 +2.17%
Danaher Corp

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