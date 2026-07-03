What to Expect From Danaher's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $137.1 billion by market cap. The leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DHR to report a profit of $1.83 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.7% from $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect DHR to report EPS of $8.44, up 8.2% from $7.80 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.1% year over year to $9.12 in fiscal 2027.

DHR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 21% returns over the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, DHR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $5.95 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.99 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.55.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DHR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” DHR’s average analyst price target is $235.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.2% from the current levels.