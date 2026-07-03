Here's What to Expect From Texas Instruments' Next Earnings Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers. With a market cap of $271.6 billion, the company develops analog ICs and embedded processors. The semiconductor powerhouse is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TXN to report a profit of $1.90 per share on a diluted basis, up 34.8% from $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TXN to report EPS of $7.66, up 40.6% from $5.45 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.5% year over year to $8.77 in fiscal 2027.

TXN stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 35.9% during this period. However, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 42.4% gains over the same time frame.

TXN rallied on 30%+ Industrial growth and nearly 90% Data Center growth, with AI-driven power management helping shed its cyclical reputation. CEO Haviv Ilan highlighted broad-based demand recovery and eight quarters of sequential growth, while rising fab utilization signals stronger visibility. Moreover, management remains upbeat on Industrial and Data Center but cautious on demand durability, as internal manufacturing investments aim to support growth and reduce supply risks.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TXN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 15 give a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” TXN’s average analyst price target is $297.76, indicating a potential upside of 1.6% from the current levels.