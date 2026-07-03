What to Expect From PACCAR’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and support of premium commercial trucks. With a market cap of $63.8 billion, the company operates through three primary segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services, serving customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The industrial giant is set to announce its Q2 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PACCAR to report a profit of $1.32 per share, down 3.7% from $1.37 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, the company has matched or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, PCAR is expected to deliver an EPS of $5.59, up 11.6% from $5.01 in 2025. Moreover, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to grow 17.4% year over year to $6.56 per share.

PCAR shares have increased 20.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% returns but trailing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 24.1% gains during the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, PACCAR shares fell 6% after the company reported mixed first-quarter results. While adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $1.13, revenue declined to $6.2 billion, falling short of analysts' estimates of $6.4 billion. The weaker-than-expected sales reflected softer demand for commercial trucks amid a challenging freight environment and cautious customer spending, overshadowing the earnings beat and weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the stock’s prospects. PCAR has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.” Its mean price target of $128.50 implies a premium of 7.5% from the current market prices.