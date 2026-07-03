Welltower’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on senior housing and wellness properties across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. With a portfolio spanning more than 2,500 communities, the company operates at the intersection of real estate, healthcare, and hospitality, serving the growing needs of an aging population. Leveraging a data-driven approach to capital allocation and an operating model centered on strategic partnerships and efficiency, Welltower aims to drive sustainable long-term growth while expanding its presence in high-demand markets.

Currently sporting a market capitalization of approximately $166.64 billion, the healthcare REIT is gearing up to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results after the closing bell on Monday, July 27. Wall Street expects the company to post funds from operations (FFO) of $1.55 per share in the upcoming quarter, representing a robust 21.1% increase from the year-ago quarter. Notably, the company has consistently outperformed analysts’ FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Looking further ahead, analysts project full-year fiscal 2026 FFO of $6.32 per share, marking a 19.5% year-over-year increase. Growth is expected to remain strong in fiscal 2027, with FFO forecast to climb another 15.4% annually to $7.29 per share.

Welltower shares have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year, fueled by an aging population and rising demand for senior healthcare services. With its Seniors Housing Operating (SHO) portfolio well positioned to capitalize on these long-term demographic trends, the stock has rallied an impressive 56.6% over the past 12 months, comfortably outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.2% gain and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLRE) 7% return over the same period.

Welltower kicked off fiscal 2026 on a strong note, delivering an impressive first-quarter performance on April 28. Total revenue surged 38.3% year over year, while the healthcare REIT reported normalized FFO of $1.47 per diluted share, topping Wall Street's estimate of $1.45 and climbing 23% from the prior-year quarter. The quarter's strength was driven by robust operating performance, with total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) rising 16.4%.

Leading the way was the company's core SHO portfolio, where SSNOI soared 22.1% as occupancy increased by 370 basis points. Welltower also maintained a solid balance sheet. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.73x and had approximately $11.1 billion in available liquidity, including $4.8 billion in cash and restricted cash, as well as the full capacity of its expanded $6.25 billion revolving line of credit.

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on Welltower, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 21 analysts covering the company, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," three rate it "Moderate Buy," while the remaining four suggest "Hold." The average price target of $237.14 implies modest upside from current levels, while the Street-high target of $277 points to a potential gain of 17.3%.