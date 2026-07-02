What to Expect From Nasdaq's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $46.8 billion , Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ ) is a leading global technology company that powers capital markets and the broader financial ecosystem through advanced market infrastructure and innovative technology solutions. By delivering cutting-edge data, analytics, and intelligence, it enables organizations to seize opportunities, manage risk, and build resilient financial systems.

The New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast NDAQ to report an adjusted EPS of $0.96 , a rise of 12.9% from $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Nasdaq to post an adjusted EPS of $3.87, up 11.2% from $3.48 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% year-over-year to $4.34 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Nasdaq have fallen nearly 7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.7% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 4.7% return over the same period.

Shares of Nasdaq recovered marginally on Apr. 23 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 22% year-over-year and above the analyst consensus, while net revenue increased 14% to $1.41 billion, exceeding estimates. The earnings beat was driven by strong performance across its growth businesses, with financial technology revenue rising 20% to $517 million, index revenue increasing 14% to $220 million, solutions revenue advancing 14% to $1.08 billion, market services net revenue growing 13% to $317 million, and annualized recurring revenue climbing 13% to $3.2 billion.