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What to Expect From Nasdaq's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock

With a market cap of $46.8 billion, Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is a leading global technology company that powers capital markets and the broader financial ecosystem through advanced market infrastructure and innovative technology solutions. By delivering cutting-edge data, analytics, and intelligence, it enables organizations to seize opportunities, manage risk, and build resilient financial systems.

The New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast NDAQ to report an adjusted EPS of $0.96, a rise of 12.9% from $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Nasdaq to post an adjusted EPS of $3.87, up 11.2% from $3.48 in fiscal 2025. In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% year-over-year to $4.34 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Nasdaq have fallen nearly 7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.7% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF4.7% return over the same period. 

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Shares of Nasdaq recovered marginally on Apr. 23 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 22% year-over-year and above the analyst consensus, while net revenue increased 14% to $1.41 billion, exceeding estimates. The earnings beat was driven by strong performance across its growth businesses, with financial technology revenue rising 20% to $517 million, index revenue increasing 14% to $220 million, solutions revenue advancing 14% to $1.08 billion, market services net revenue growing 13% to $317 million, and annualized recurring revenue climbing 13% to $3.2 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on NDAQ stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buys," and three suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for Nasdaq is $107.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.4% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NDAQ 84.42 +1.69 +2.04%
Nasdaq Inc
XLF 55.23 +0.45 +0.82%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,525.97 +42.74 +0.57%
S&P 500 Index

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