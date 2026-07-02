Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Intel's Report

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With a market cap of $638.4 billion , Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures advanced chips powering the modern world. Through continuous innovation, it develops technologies that shape the future of computing and enable new possibilities for customers worldwide.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Intel to report an EPS of $0.10 , a surge of 138.5% from a loss of $0.26 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the chip giant to post EPS of $0.63, a 625% jump from a loss of $0.12 per share in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Intel have climbed 455.9% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.7% gain and the State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF's ( XSD ) 132.6% surge over the same period.

Intel shares soared 23.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 after the company significantly outperformed Wall Street's expectations , reporting adjusted EPS of $0.29 and revenue of $13.58 billion. Growth was driven by better-than-expected performance across key segments, with Client Computing Group revenue of $7.73 billion and Data Center & AI revenue of $5.05 billion, up 22% year-over-year, while the management highlighted accelerating AI-driven demand for Intel's CPUs, wafer, and advanced packaging offerings.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 guidance, with Intel forecasting $13.8 billion - $14.8 billion in revenue (midpoint $14.3 billion), adjusted EPS of $0.20, and 39% adjusted gross margin.