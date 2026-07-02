What You Need To Know Ahead of Tractor Supply’s Earnings Release

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, serving recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, pet owners, gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts. Valued at a market cap of $16.9 billion, the company operates more than 2,300 stores across 49 states under the Tractor Supply banner, along with the Petsense by Tractor Supply chain, offering products and services tailored to rural communities and hobby farmers.

The rural retailer is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 soon. As we approach the event, analysts expect this rural lifestyle retailer to report a profit of $0.85 per share, up 4.9% from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TSCO to report a profit of $2.11 per share, up 2.4% from $2.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10% annually to $2.32 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of TSCO have declined 40.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 8.2% uptick over the same time period.

On June 16, shares of Tractor Supply fell more than 2%, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, after several Wall Street firms lowered their price targets.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TSCO’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and 14 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for TSCO is $45.21, indicating a 40.1% potential upside from the current levels.