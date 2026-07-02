Here's What to Expect From Labcorp Holdings’ Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $23.3 billion, Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) is a global life sciences and healthcare company. The North Carolina-based company helps physicians, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients by delivering diagnostic testing, clinical trial support, and laboratory services that aid disease detection, treatment decisions, and the development of new medicines.

The global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services is expected to announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026 before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect LH to report a profit of $4.79 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.1% from $4.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect LH to report EPS of $18, up 9.5% from $16.44 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.4% year over year to $19.33 in fiscal 2027.

LH stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.4% during this period. Similarly, it has trailed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 16.7% gains over the same time frame.

Labcorp has lagged the broader market over the past year due to concerns over its weak long-term growth and profitability. Revenue has declined over the past five years, organic revenue growth has remained modest, signaling softer demand in its core business, and earnings per share have fallen, reflecting pressure on margins and limited operating leverage. These factors have dampened investor sentiment despite the stock's reasonable valuation.

Nevertheless, analysts’ consensus opinion on LH stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” LH’s average analyst price target is $309.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.9% from the current levels.