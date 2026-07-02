What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $13.9 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a global footwear, apparel, and accessories company best known for designing, marketing, and distributing premium lifestyle and performance brands. The California-based company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, and Koolaburra, with products sold through wholesale partners, company-operated retail stores, and e-commerce platforms in more than 50 countries.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $0.92, down 1.1% from $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters, which is admirable.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $7.45, up 6.1% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is further likely to improve 10.6% annually to $8.24 in FY2027.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor have dropped 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.7% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) 8.2% return over the period.

On June 9, Deckers Outdoor shares rose about 3% after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for May pointed to resilient consumer spending. The upbeat retail figures boosted investor confidence in discretionary retailers, raising expectations for sustained demand for premium footwear brands like HOKA and UGG.

Analysts' consensus view on DECK stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 13 indicate “Hold,” and two advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Deckers Outdoor is $124.97, suggesting a potential upside of 24.6% from current levels.