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What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Deckers Outdoor Corp_ ugg storefront by- Robert Way via iStock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ ugg storefront by- Robert Way via iStock

With a market cap of $13.9 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a global footwear, apparel, and accessories company best known for designing, marketing, and distributing premium lifestyle and performance brands. The California-based company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, and Koolaburra, with products sold through wholesale partners, company-operated retail stores, and e-commerce platforms in more than 50 countries.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $0.92, down 1.1% from $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters, which is admirable.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $7.45, up 6.1% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is further likely to improve 10.6% annually to $8.24 in FY2027.

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Shares of Deckers Outdoor have dropped 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.7% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY8.2% return over the period. 

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On June 9, Deckers Outdoor shares rose about 3% after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for May pointed to resilient consumer spending. The upbeat retail figures boosted investor confidence in discretionary retailers, raising expectations for sustained demand for premium footwear brands like HOKA and UGG.

Analysts' consensus view on DECK stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 13 indicate “Hold,” and two advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Deckers Outdoor is $124.97, suggesting a potential upside of 24.6% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.12 +0.03 +0.03%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
DECK 100.23 -0.10 -0.10%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
$SPX 7,483.23 -16.13 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index

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