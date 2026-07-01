Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 2

Most people circle July 4 on their calendar for fireworks and cookouts. Amazon (AMZN) wants you to circle July 2 instead.

That is when the company's latest Prime promotion kicks off: cheaper gas, cheaper groceries, and a fresh reminder of how much of Amazon's business now runs through its membership program.

A gas station discount is not typically stock market news. But for anyone holding AMZN stock or considering buying, this Fourth of July push comes at a useful moment. It arrives right as Wall Street is watching to see whether the momentum from Amazon's blowout first quarter carries into the summer.

Amazon Heads Into Summer on a Hot Streak

In the first quarter of 2026, Amazon reported $181.5 billion in sales, up 17% year-over-year (YoY). Operating income stood at $23.9 billion, giving the company an operating margin of 13.1%, the highest in its history.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing unit that generates most of the company's profit, grew 28% YoY. CEO Andy Jassy called it the fastest growth rate in 15 quarters, adding that AWS has not expanded this quickly since it was roughly half its current size.

AWS now runs at a $150 billion annualized revenue run rate. Its backlog, meaning contracted work still to be delivered, sits at $364 billion, and that figure does not include a new multibillion-dollar deal recently signed with Anthropic.

Jassy described the current moment in blunt terms on the call, saying every application people use today is likely to be reinvented by artificial intelligence and that new applications no one has imagined yet are already being built.

Notably, Amazon's advertising business grew 22% to $17.2 billion in Q1.

Amazon's Pre-Independence Day Sale

Starting July 2 and running through July 5, Prime members can save $0.50 per gallon on one fuel purchase at more than 7,500 BP (BP), Amoco, and participating AMPM and Thorntons locations across the United States.

That is five times the $0.10-per-gallon discount Prime members get year-round at those same stations. Households enrolled in Amazon Family can double up, since two adults sharing one membership can each redeem the discount on separate fuel purchases.

The grocery savings run alongside it:

Whole Foods Market is offering 50% off ice cream and frozen treats from July 1 to July 7, plus 25% off ground beef and 30% off select snacks.

Members can also fill a cart with barbecue basics, including grilling meats, corn, and party-size snacks, for under $20 total.

Amazon is also extending help to a specific group of shoppers. From July through September, members enrolled in Prime Access, a discounted membership for government assistance recipients and income-verified customers, will automatically receive a $5 monthly grocery credit applied at checkout on orders of $25 or more.

"Prime delivers unmatched savings every day, and this July 4 holiday we're excited to introduce $0.50 per gallon fuel savings," said vice president of North America Prime and Marketing Tech Carmen Nestares in a company statement.

Why Investors Should Care About a Gas Station Promotion

Amazon's guidance for the current quarter already assumes that Prime Day activity will fall within this period in most large markets, including the U.S.

The company expects revenue between $194 billion and $199 billion for the quarter, with operating income between $20 billion and $24 billion, based on figures shared on the Q1 call.

That guidance depends heavily on Prime members showing up to shop repeatedly. Promotions like the July 2 fuel deal are how Amazon keeps that engagement high between the bigger, headline shopping events. Every trip to the pump or the grocery aisle that runs through a Prime account reinforces the habit Amazon is counting on.

Amazon spent $43.2 billion in cash on capital expenditures in Q1, mostly on AWS data centers and AI infrastructure, betting that demand will keep climbing. A company spending that aggressively needs its retail and Prime businesses running smoothly to fund the bet.

So while July 2 will look, on the surface, like just another summer sale, it doubles as a small but real data point on consumer habits heading into the back half of the year. For AMZN stock fans watching the bigger picture, that is worth marking on the calendar too.

Is AMZN Stock Undervalued In 2026?

Down 13% from all-time highs, AMZN stock has underperformed the broader markets in recent years. Analysts tracking the e-commerce giant forecast its adjusted earnings to expand to $18.3 per share in 2030, up from $7.17 per share in 2025.

If AMZN is priced at 30x forward earnings, below its five-year average of 50x, it could more than double within the next four years.

Out of the 57 analysts covering AMZN stock, 49 recommend “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and three recommend “Hold.” The average price target is $315, above the current price of $238.