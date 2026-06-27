Amazon Stock Fans Can Thank Gen AI for a Successful Prime Day, New Data Shows

Amazon.com (AMZN) Prime Day, running from June 23 to June 26, is already shaping up to be a showcase of the degree of generative artificial intelligence (AI) 's ability to transform online shopping, according to Adobe (ADBE) data.

On June 23, online spending reached $8.3 billion , rising 5.3% year-over-year (YOY) and setting a solid opening tone for the four-day Amazon-driven retail stretch. In context, consumers spent $6.4 billion online on Thanksgiving last holiday season, followed by $11.8 billion on Black Friday and $14.2 billion on Cyber Monday. This means Prime Day is already operating in heavyweight territory.

Adobe now expects U.S. retailers to generate $26.3 billion in online spending from June 23 to June 26, representing 9% YOY growth and $2.5 billion more than the same period last year.

Generative AI sits at the center of this momentum shift. Traffic from AI-powered chat services and browsers jumped 98.3% as shoppers used them to compare products, filter deals, and speed up purchase decisions. In fact, AI-driven traffic converted 50.7% better than non-AI sources, while shoppers spent 49.9% longer on retail sites and viewed 20.5% more pages per visit.

Also, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) played a supporting role, accounting for 6.5% of online orders and generating $668 million in revenue, up 7.6% YOY. Retail discounts remained competitive and broadly aligned with last year, but AI clearly tilted the advantage toward faster decision-making and higher-intent traffic.

About Amazon Stock

Amazon.com may have started as an online bookstore, but that chapter sits far in the rearview mirror. Today, the roughly $2.52 trillion market cap company combines a vast retail marketplace, logistics network, and cloud infrastructure to serve consumers, businesses, and content creators.

The Seattle, Washington-based giant also develops devices such as Kindle and Echo, produces digital media content, and, through AWS, provides cloud, AI, data storage, and analytics services to organizations across the globe.

Investors have largely stayed along for the ride. Amazon’s shares gained 7.53% over the past 52 weeks but lost 1.24% year-to-date (YTD). Momentum picked up considerably during the last three months, with the stock advancing 7.67%. However, a 14.41% pullback over the past month shows the journey has included a few speed bumps.

From a valuation perspective, Amazon’s shares continue to command a premium. The stock is currently trading at 30.34 times forward adjusted earnings and 3.06 times sales, both of which sit above broader industry levels and reflect investors' willingness to pay up for the company's scale, prospects, and leadership.

Amazon Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Amazon impressed investors with a strong Q1 FY2026 performance, sending its stock up 1.3% on April 29 following the earnings release. The company reported net sales of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% YOY and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $177.3 billion. EPS grew 74.8% from the year-ago value to $2.78, surpassing Wall Street’s forecast of $1.64.

Growth remained broad-based across the business. North America revenue increased 12.1% YOY to $104.1 billion. International sales rose 18.7% from the prior year to $39.8 billion and increased 11% excluding foreign exchange impacts. AWS continued to be a standout performer, with revenue surging 28.4% YOY to $37.6 billion.

Profitability also strengthened during the quarter. Operating income increased 29.6% to $23.9 billion, while net income increased 76.7% from the year-ago value to $30.3 billion. Amazon’s balance sheet remained in solid shape, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $101.8 billion from $86.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2025.

Looking ahead, management expects Q2 FY2026 net sales between $194 billion and $199 billion, representing YOY growth of 16% to 19%. Operating income is projected to range from $20 billion to $24 billion, compared with $19.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. The guidance assumes that Prime Day will take place during Q2 FY2026.

Meanwhile, analysts expect Q2 FY2026 EPS to increase 8.3% YOY to $1.82. For full FY2026, the bottom line is projected to rise 7.5% from the prior year to $7.71, followed by a further 30% increase to $10.02 in FY2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Amazon Stock?

Analysts are keeping Amazon near the top of their shopping list, assigning it an overall rating of “Strong Buy.” Among 57 analysts covering the stock, 49 maintain a “Strong Buy” rating, five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest “Hold.”