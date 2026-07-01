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Dover's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $30.2 billion, Dover Corporation (DOV) is a diversified global manufacturer providing equipment, components, consumables, software, digital solutions, and support services across a wide range of industrial and commercial end markets. It operates through multiple segments serving industries such as vehicle aftermarket, clean energy and fueling, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts project DOV to report an adjusted EPS of $2.72, a 11.5% growth from $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Dover to report adjusted EPS of $10.65, up 10.8% from $9.61 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Dover have soared 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.8% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI24.5% increase over the same period. 

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Shares of Dover rose 5.5% on Apr. 23 after the company issued a stronger-than-expected 2026 adjusted EPS forecast of $10.45 - $10.65 (midpoint $10.55), driven by robust demand for AI data center liquid cooling products and precision components for natural gas infrastructure. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.28 and revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $2.05 billion. 

Additionally, its Pumps & Process Solutions segment benefited from strong AI infrastructure demand, with profit rising to $537.8 million, further boosting investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on DOV stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy" and seven recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target is $251.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.5% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 184.35 -0.88 -0.48%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,512.71 +13.35 +0.18%
S&P 500 Index
DOV 220.38 -3.90 -1.74%
Dover Corp

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