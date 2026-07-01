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What You Need To Know Ahead of Comcast's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Comcast Corp van by-Sundry Photography via iStock
Comcast Corp van by-Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $87.7 billion, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide through its connectivity services, entertainment platforms, and immersive experiences. Through renowned brands such as Xfinity, Comcast Business, Sky, NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Universal Destinations & Experiences, the company delivers broadband, wireless, video, streaming, news, sports, and theme park experiences on a global scale.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company is set to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CMCSA to report an adjusted EPS of $0.97, down 22.4% from $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the media giant to report adjusted EPS of $3.51, a decline of 18.6% from $4.31 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rise 7.1% year-over-year to $3.76 in fiscal 2027. 

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CMCSA stock has decreased nearly 33% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.9% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLCmarginal rise over the same period.

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Shares of Comcast climbed 7.7% on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $31.46 billion. Confidence improved due to operational momentum, including broadband net losses improving by over 100,000 year-over-year (to 65,000 losses), record wireless additions, and 2 million new Peacock subscribers, with the streaming service expected to approach profitability next quarter.

The rally was further supported by management’s outlook for a second-half inflection, anticipating that a significant majority of free wireless lines will convert to paid in 2H 2026, boosting broadband ARPU and overall revenue growth.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on CMCSA stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," 18 give a "Hold" rating, and three suggest a "Strong Sell." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with nine "Strong Buy" ratings. 

The average analyst price target of $32.91, suggesting a potential upside of 34.1% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CMCSA 24.07 -0.15 -0.62%
Comcast Corp A
$SPX 7,459.26 -40.10 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 109.32 +2.19 +2.04%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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